Jacob Clatt of Colo, Thomas Wilson of Nevada and Bryce Neimeyer of Zearing were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell or online. Wilson earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2018 fall term have been announced, and Grace Francis of Nevada has been named to the honors list. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list.