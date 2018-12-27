In recent years, 9-year-old Avyn Heintz, of Nevada, has held October birthday parties and asked that friends not bring her a gift, but instead bring a gift for a pet. Then, she’d give what was collected to the Story County Animal Shelter.

This year, Heintz asked for pet gifts — not only for her birthday but also for the holidays. And what she was able to collect stunned Shelter Director Sue McCaskey when it was delivered last Thursday.

“When he (Avyn’s dad) dropped the tailgate of his truck, I thought, ‘Oh, my God,’” McCaskey said.

In came huge bags of dog and cat food, along with treats, litter, paper towels for the shelter and other supplies.

“It’s just like you work here and know what I need,” McCaskey said to Avyn, who had gathered between $800 and $900 worth of animal products, the value estimated by her parents, Chelsea and Jeremy Heintz.

Along with friends and family members, several local businesses also supported her efforts — many with cash donations so she could do the shopping. Those businesses included Vincent Construction, Unique Boutique, George’s Pizza and Williamson Electric. Reaching out to more people made this year’s donation to the shelter the biggest yet, and she plans to continue the same efforts next year.

Avyn admits she has a soft spot for pets — at home she has three rabbits, four cats, two dogs and two guinea pigs. And, she dreams of someday becoming a veterinarian.

For McCaskey, donations like these are events that almost bring her to tears. “Everything she has here (in this donation) is so needed.”