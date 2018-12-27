Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen asked for reports from members. Matt Mardesen reported that the baseball field would not be ready for the beginning of the season. Billy Sunday Field will be used to start the baseball season next year. Budgeting is also underway for the city. Junior Rotarians gave the group an update on happenings at the high school.

Rob Bacon opened with a prayer and Rod Biensen played “Silent Night,” while the group sang along. Guests present were Tricia Biensen and Ralph Manning.

Tickets sales for the Annual Scholarship Soup Supper have begun. It will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Nevada High School lunchroom. Ticket cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. The all-you-can-eat event raises money for scholarships in Nevada.

Sara Clausen introduced John Rochford and Ryan Doyle from Youth and Shelter Services. They discussed their “In Plain Sight” program that has been presented in the high schools and middle schools of Story County. The program alerts parent to possible places that drug paraphernalia is hidden. They look like real items, such as Sharpie pens, pop cans and belts. A lot of the new alcohol drinks look like energy drinks. Over-the-counter products that are abused are cough syrup and allergy medications. Used in large quantities, they can produce hallucinations, but cause internal damage to the user.

E-Cigarettes were also discussed. There is increased usage among teens. Several types of these devices were shown, and lung damage due to their use was discussed.