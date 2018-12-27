The city’s receipts totaled $1,085,196 for the year ended June 30, 2018, a 7.3 percent decrease from the prior year. The receipts included $323,474 from charges for service; $251,473 in property tax; $193,760 from operating grants, contributions and restricted interest; $160,803 from tax increment financing; $110,885 from local option sales tax; $6,071 from unrestricted interest on investments and other general receipts of $38,730.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2018, totaled $1,013,657, a decrease of less than 1 percent from the prior year, and included $191,456 for general government, $154,625 for culture and recreation and $149,190 for debt service. Also, disbursements for business type activities totaled $275,709.

The decrease in receipts was primarily the result of decreased tax increment financing receipts in fiscal year 2018.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.