DMACC Boone Campus student Michaela Gillespie (second from left) of Nevada receives congratulations and her diploma from Boone Campus Provost Drew Nelson, DMACC board member Fred Greiner and DMACC Executive Vice President of College Operations Dr. Stan Jensen. Gillespie graduated from DMACC’s Associate General Studies program.

DMACC Boone Campus student Taylor Grammer (left) of Nevada poses with her one-year old son, Easton Thompson, her mom, Kim Payton, and her significant other, Blair Thompson, upon receiving a nursing degree in a ceremony recently held on the DMACC Boone Campus. Taylor Grammer graduated from DMACC’s Associate Degree Nursing program.