• On Oct. 19 at Christy Hall, the Happy Homebodies 4-H club elected officers, including their youngest president on record!!!!

President: Olive Armes

Vice President: Olivia Stagliano

Secretary: Kalie Fink

Photographer: Simon Mills

Historians: Dylan Marks and Curtis Hinzman

Reporter: John Dirks

Recreation Leaders: Stuart Nebel and Caleb Lemkuhl

Treasurer: Ellie Nebel

• On Friday, Nov. 16, from 1:42-3 p.m. at the Methodist church in Nevada, the Happy Homebodies 4-H Club held a meeting to discuss the upcoming year’s events. The club decided that they would have a lesson on cake baking and decorating; a holiday party; make tie dye shirts at Christy Hall; a music/talent show; a lesson on greyhounds; plan a camping trip and a lesson on archery. At this same meeting, they welcomed new 4-H members and had an installation ceremony of newly elected officers. The club also completed a service project for the Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child. They filled two shoe boxes with toys and supplies. The project was led by Peter Thomas and John Dirks.