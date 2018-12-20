O.W.L.S. Program: Climate for Change

Story County Conservation invites the public to the monthly O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Seniors) program on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Story County Conservation Center at McFarland Park (56461 180th St.) northeast of Ames.

As we experience an exploding human population and rapidly increasing pressure upon remaining habitat, the plant and animal communities that make up our planet’s diverse ecosystems are under siege.

Join photographer Ty Smedes for a slide presentation and lecture as we discover many spectacular species of wildlife and explore some of our planet’s most wild places. We will discuss the challenges faced by many of these creatures as we highlight several local and global success stories and consider the need for environmental sustainability during this 21st century.

An optional luncheon follows the program for just $7.50. Registration for lunch with payment is required by 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 4. The planned lunch menu is soup (broccoli beer cheese, tomato bisque or chili), salad bar, homemade bread and Oreo fluff dessert.

Registration for lunch is available at www.storycountyconservation.org or by calling our office at 515-232-2516 (8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday).

Explore Your Outdoors: Animal Tracks — Nature Program Offered for Children Ages 5 and Up

Children can learn about common animal tracks and scat on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 10–11:30 a.m. at McFarland Park (56461 180th St.) northeast of Ames. Participants will look for clues on the trails to discover what animals inhabit the park!

This program is for children age 5 and up, plus their adult. This program is free, but registration is required by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Registration is available at www.storycountyconservation.org or by calling our office at 515-232-2516 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday).

For more information about this or other programs, contact Story County Conservation at 515-232-2516 (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday), email us at conservation@storycountyiowa.gov or visit www.storycountyconservation.org.