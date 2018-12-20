Wow, what beautiful weather heading into Christmas week. The Senior Center will be closed for activities the week of Christmas except for a couple special events. We have Mediacom cable, on our large screen TV, at the Center so we will be open for the ISU Bowl game on Friday, the 28th in the evening. (The game is on ESPN and does not start until 8 but we will have it open by 6.) It will be open again on New Year’s Day by 10 for the Iowa Bowl game, which is on ESPN2 at 11. If you need a place to watch the game you are welcome at the Center. You may bring your own snacks, but a reminder that alcohol is not permitted in this city building.

If this great weather holds until New Year’s Eve we will be having our traditional party there from 6-9 on the 31st. We will be ordering pizza this year but will need a few finger foods as well — maybe sweets for later in the evening.

The committee has a few fun activities planned and there are always a variety of games available. We do not check I.D.’s for your age, so if you are looking for a place to spend a little time on New Year’s Eve, please feel free to come to the Center.

A very old, small sized, class ring was found in our building, so if you are someone who rented the Center recently, you might check with your group.