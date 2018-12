Ken Hawcott and Randy Dodd of Nevada were awarded their Quilt Of Valor Sunday, Dec. 9 at the American Legion Post#48 in Nevada.

Ken Hawcott was in the U. S. Air Force from 1969-1973. After basic training, he served on two bases in State and one in Guam. All were Strategic Air Command. Ken was in the Security Police.

Randy was in the U. S. Army from 1972-1975. After basic training, he served two-and-a-half years in Germany as Company and Mail Clerk.