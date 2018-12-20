Jim Mayo and Ron Sorem were awarded their Quilts Of Valor at the American Legion Post#48 in Nevada on Friday, Dec. 14, by the Auxiliary.

Jim Mayo served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972. He served on four bases in the United States and on Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. Jim was trained in munitions and Security Police.

Ron Sorem served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1966-1972. Ron served in State with training in infantry and baking.

Richard Chance, formerly of Nevada, served in the U. S. Army from 1962-1965. He was presented a Quilt of Valor in November at the American Legion Post#48 by the Auxiliary. He was stationed on four bases in the United States and at Primmasens in Germany. Dick was trained in engineering. His battalion received two Presidential Citations for work done in Yugoslavia and Turkey.