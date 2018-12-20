Bailee McCollom of Colo received the reserve champion LimFlex heifer at the 34th annual Northeast Community College Livestock Classic, held over the Thanksgiving Day weekend in Norfolk, Neb.

Shelbey Fritz of Colo was inducted into the Alpha Iota Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Ellsworth Community College during the fall semester. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To qualify for membership, ECC students must be in a degree-seeking program with a cumulative 3.25 GPA, and have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours. Photo contributed

DMACC Ankeny Campus student Rebeka Bell (shown in picture at right) of Nevada receives congratulations and a certificate from DMACC Spanish Professor Stacy Amling for being inducted into Sociedad Honoraria de la Lengua Espanola. It is a program of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society. Photo contributed

Andrew Barloon, a Nevada High School student, is a finalist in The Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” Project. One hundred finalists were selected from the more than 1,000 students across the State of Iowa who participated in the “Know Your Constitution” Project. These finalists will be honored at a luncheon held at the West Des Moines Marriott on Jan. 11. This year’s Keynote Speaker is the Honorable Justice Susan Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court.