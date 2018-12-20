David Greiner of rural Colo was recognized on stage during the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) 100th Annual Meeting in Des Moines, Dec. 3-5, for completing IFBF’s Ag Leaders Institute. IFBF President Craig Hill and Vice President Joe Heinrich made the presentation to Greiner during the IFBF County Recognition and Award Ceremony during the organization’s centennial celebration.

The Farm Bureau Ag Leaders Institute is for new and emerging county Farm Bureau leaders with the potential for providing exceptional leadership in the county, district, and state. This program is intended for individuals interested in advancing in leadership positions within Farm Bureau and in their community, county, or state. The Institute is open to men and women of all ages.

In addition, Nick Hermanson, of Story City was presented Story County’s Farm Bureau County Recognition Award at the meeting.