Wednesday, Dec. 12, was a great day for 32 sixth-graders and 28 fifth-graders who go to Colo-NESCO Schools.

On that day, these young students had the chance to present to their parents, other relatives and community members the holiday play, “A Snow White Christmas.”

Some students performed in the morning and some in the afternoon, but no matter which performance they were in, the language arts teachers who led the shows, Joy Lee and Vickie Wilson, said all the students were gaining valuable learning and skills because of their participation in the performances, which have become an annual tradition since the 2008-09 school year.

Lee remembers that year that it all began with the production of “A Wizard of Oz” in McCallsburg, with first and second-grade students. “Since then, I have done plays with fourth grade (up to) sixth grade each year,” she said. “I love working as a team with Mrs. Wilson. I do most of the directing and she does most of the costuming, sets and props.”

As they prepared this year to take part in the production, students started out in mid-October, giving 10 minutes of each school day to the process. It all kicks off with Lee reading the play aloud to them. “We continue with 10 minutes (a day) while the students read their parts aloud.” Then eventually, Lee said, they move up to 20 minutes a day, as they start to act out the play.

“Mrs. Wilson works on lines and costuming with the students who aren’t on ‘stage,’ while I work on staging in her room,” Lee said.

They finally get to a point where students work 30 minutes a day up to the last two weeks, and then they devote one hour of class time (each day) to get through the whole play with the kids.

The things that kids are learning by being part of a production at this age, the two teachers say, include speaking publicly, learning to articulate, proper speaking speed, responding in an appropriate fashion, becoming a character and listening to each other.

“It also teaches a lot of 21st-century skills,” Lee said. “They learn to work as a team and listen to each other and be kind and supportive. They learn they are capable of anything, and they have a final product to be proud of.”

“A Snow White Christmas” was a great play for this year, the teachers agreed because it showcased many kids’ talents. With two presentations, there are double and sometimes more opportunities for main roles. The Snow Whites were played by Jadyn Niemeyer, Kaydene Reyes, Baylee George and Molly Angell. The evil queens were played by Cerra Muntz, Hannah Matteson, Abbie Kettwig, Ayla Bappe, Sophia Clawson and Britney Jacobs. The mirrors were played by Jack Angell and Kooper Spalding, along with many other great parts for the rest of the students.

This year’s play wouldn’t have been possible without a few special people helping in important ways. Colo-NESCO High School art student Jordan Estes made the witch’s nose, and Chevy Dunlap, a high school woods class student, made an extra set of steps. Mr. Crow, a third-grade teacher, is always kind enough to let the teachers borrow his Santa suit for their productions. And along with what is made by Wilson and collected by Lee, they have been thankful to get costuming help from Pat Timmerman and the kids’ families throughout the years.

The teachers, now with this year’s production behind them, say they are very proud of all their students and their hard work.