Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K met on Dec. 11 at Memorial Lutheran Church. President Bob Collins led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by prayer from our speaker, Rev. Brian McNamara. Gwen Frese led the singing of Christmas carols, accompanied by Bev Packard.

Our annual Christmas brunch was served, which featured biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, coffee cake and drinks. Paul Hunter was our chef for the main dish.

Our program was presented by Brian McNamara, titled “Iowa to Alaska in a Model T.” He also called it “The Adventures of the Preacher and the Professor,” as his friend was also driving a Model T. They left Story City on June 1, supplied with tools for repairs, extras gas cans, food and clothing and an original pop-up camper. They planned to drive 150 miles per day, which would take five to six hours. They took county roads and some state highways because their average speed would be 30-35 mph. It would take one month each way, with a total of 7,250 miles in all. Brian told us some of the challenges, such as an overpowering rain storm, but without trouble they arrived in Fairbanks in 23 days. Their wives flew to meet them and they spent several days sightseeing and hiking. The wives flew back and the the men started back to Iowa, arriving home in 18 days.

Guests at our meeting were Marilyn Hunter, Martha Collins, Charles Packard, Keith Twedt, Dennis Van Allen and Neva Duea. Brian McNamara won the 50/50 drawing. Leland Roegner closed our meeting with some senior humor. Guests and visitors are always welcome.

Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen called the Nevada Rotary meeting to order at Indian Creek Country Club on Dec. 12, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer. Reports were given by Lynn Scarlett from the Chamber regarding the following events: Elvis and Johnny Cash will appear at The Talent Factory on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.; there will be a tribute to the Eagles at The Talent Factory on Sunday, Dec. 30 and the American Legion Auxiliary will be holding a Nevada Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Gates Hall. Matt Mardesen gave a city report: a new police officer was sworn in on Monday night at City Council meeting, the fifth year of “Fill the Foyer” will be held from Jan. 2-31 and the wind turbine on Sixth Street will be taken down. Jacob Sanders gave a Junior Rotarian report: basketball teams will play Friday and Saturday and Kelby Rewerts was introduced as a new Junior Rotarian. Mark Cahill gave a markets’ report. Chris Waddle offered a prayer. Today’s meeting had three guests: Lee Kilmer, Margie Oglehoeft (Ames Noon) and Arch Oglehoeft (Ames morning Rotary).

Today’s announcements included: Rotary Soup Supper tickets and flyers will be available at next week’s meeting and plans are being finalized to present the Food For Thought check to United Way of Story County at a basketball game.

Nate Thompson announced today’s program: K.J. Balignasay, Michelle Stapp and Kristen Harmon with the Occupational Health and Safety program at Story Medical. The primary focus of the program is prevention of injury at the workplace. They will offer pre-employment physicals, work injury treatment and care, and drug screening. Story Medical is partnering with 21st Century Rehab to provide physical therapy and rehabilitation services to local companies.

The meeting was adjourned.

Nevada Lions

The Nevada Lions held their annual Christmas Party at the Nevada Country Club on Dec. 12. Our tailtwisters Steve Jordening and Sandy Richardson arranged our party, decorated the tables and ordered the very good dinner, served by the country club. Our next regularly scheduled meeting will be at Windsor Manor on Jan.9, 6:30 p.m., and we invite you to start out the new year by experiencing the good feeling of being a Lion and helping local people as well as some across the world.

Just some of the Nevada Lions who enjoyed the Jazz chorus