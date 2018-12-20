Shea Coogler helps customers at the checkout counter of his new Nevada store, Candy Land, located at 1210 Sixth St. (right across from City Hall), Suite 104. The store officially opened Saturday, Dec. 15, and saw lines at the checkout during much of opening day, as residents flocked in to “fill a cup” — one way you can buy certain candies — at the store, which features a selection of old-fashioned and domestic candy options. Coogler’s partner in the business, his wife Amy, said the store is more her husband’s baby than hers, but she was there on opening day to help customers with whatever they needed. The Cooglers said they will talk more with the Journal in January when they will open a themed birthday party area at the back of the store. The party space is already taking reservations. Contact the Cooglers for more details about reserving that space by going to the Candy Land Facebook page. Photos by Marlys Barker