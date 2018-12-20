The Grant Guys and Gals 4H club met Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at Christy Hall. They kicked off their meeting by making Christmas cards for the residents of Windsor Manor. Then they held their normal meeting with announcements of how much was spent in their two Angels Tree kids and cattle weight-in. Communication sign up is coming up. Their question for the meeting was, “What do you like most about Christmas?” A lot of kids were happy to have time off from school and to play in the snow. Then the club held a white elephant present swap, and presentations were done by Maria Rivera, Matt Sallee, Josie Kelly, Emilee Kelly and Reed Kelly. They demonstrated how to make recyclable Christmas ornaments out of sheet music. Photos Contributed