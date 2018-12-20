Richland Royals and Washington Happenings 4- H Club members pose with the more than 100 items they brought for the Story County Animal Shelter as part of the county Holiday Drive for nonprofits organizations. Sue McCaskey, shelter director, is in the back row. We learned a lot about the number of animals they serve. They have 197 cats right now waiting for homes, plus lizards, rabbits, dogs, and are in the process of renovating their building, Thank you to Sue for all she does at the animal shelter. Photo Contributed