The Colo-NESCO board of education approved ISG as the district’s architectural company Monday.

In addition to current work, to the tune of $45,000 plus reimbursable expenses, ISG will serve as the district’s architectural firm for potential future bond issues, as well as possible improvements or updates to C-N’s facilities. Directors Brad Kohlwes and Levi Bappe interviewed ISG, along with two other architectural firms and agreed, along with other staff, that ISG was the best fit for the school district.

The board also approved using the website govdeals.com to help the district sell any excess supplies. Business Manager and Board Secretary Lisa Waddell explained that everyone in the community (as well as anyone else interested) will have the opportunity to purchase items that the school district is selling. Before anything is allowed to be posted for sale on the site, it must first be advertised to the local community through the Nevada Journal.

Superintendent Jim Walker also mentioned that he and staff will use the district’s newsletter to distribute information on what’s available for those interested.

Monday’s meeting started with a somber tone, as Vice President Jon Cutler led the board in a moment of silence in memory of Isla Warnke, who died at 3 months old on Dec. 6. Isla is the daughter of C-N Spanish teacher Courtney Warnke.

In other news, the board congratulated head girls’ basketball coach Wayne Cafferty for his 500th win. Several board members agreed that teachers and students in fifth and sixth grades did an excellent job with their recent play and drew large crowds. All music concerts were similarly well attended and well performed by students and teachers.

The first meeting of 2019 will be held in the Zearing building at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.