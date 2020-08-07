Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Egg salad sandwich, black bean, corn and tomato salad, ambrosia.

Tuesday: Chicken noodles over mashed potatoes, green peas, tropical fruit, wheat roll.

Wednesday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, peach crisp, wheat roll.

Thursday: Cook’s choice with dessert.

Friday: Baked seasoned chicken, herbed rice pilaf, broccoli and carrots, mandarin oranges, wheat roll.