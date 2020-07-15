Today

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Teen Nailed It Contest at 9 a.m. To learn more, visit burlington.lib.ia.us.

Iowa River Bridge in Wapello ribbon cutting and official reopening is 10 a.m. Construction of the County Highway 99 replacement bridge started in January 2019. The last time the bridge was redone was in the mid-1940s.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Blank Park Zoo Animal Chat Video today through July 31. Visit the Youth and Family Night Events Registration page to learn more.

Cruise Night is 5 to 9 p.m. on Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington.

Houghton Hootin' Days will start with a kickball tournament tonight in Houghton.

Lee County Conservation Department will host an online Naturalist Chat, Caterpillars and Butterflies, at noon. To learn more, visit Lee County Conservation on Facebook.

Mount Pleasant Public Library will host Live Book Trivia at 1 p.m.

Saturday

Fort Madison Rotary is sponsoring a free swim day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fort Madison Public Pool. Admission is free for all swimmers. Lap swim is noon to 1 p.m.

Houghton Hootin' Days is 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks will be at dark. For a full schedule, visit the event on Facebook.

Paddle in the Park is 9 a.m. to noon at Big Hollow Kayak Launch. Registration is required in advance by calling (319) 753-5808.

Sunday

Advance Auto Parts and Car Guys Show-n-Shine Car Show starts with registration from 9 to 11 a.m. at Advance Auto Parts, 3317 E. Agency St. Registration is $15. All proceeds will benefit Building Homes for Heroes.

Old Fort Players, 725 Avenue G, Fort Madison, will have auditions for an upcoming online presentation of skits from The Carol Burnett Show, at 6 p.m., seeking adult male and female actors. To learn more, call (319) 372-9559.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Moose Lodge Bingo, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., starts with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular games are 7 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Members and their guests are welcome.

Friday

Eagles Auxiliary, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will serve grilled 1/3 burgers and brats with two sides from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone.

VFW, 215 Washington St., will serve six sandwich choices with two sides from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or pick up. Cost is $7. Pre-orders will be taken starting at 3 p.m. Call (319) 754-6049.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Ned Francis playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Stuffed pork loin with dressing, potatoes, gravy and a vegetable will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Members and their guests are welcome.

Saturday

Moose Lodge Bingo, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., starts with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular games are 7 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Members and their guests are welcome.

Mystery Ride for Hospice hosted by District 18 ABATE of Iowa starts with registration from 10 a.m. to noon at Doris’ Tavern, 733 S. Roosevelt Ave. Ends at the Eagles Club, 4821 Avenue O, Fort Madison. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non- members. To learn more, call Randy Hiland at (319) 572-5733.

PAW Animal Shelter Can Drive is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westland Mall, West Burlington, by the former JC Penney. The no-kill shelter in Fort Madison needs cleaning supplies.

Perennial Plant Sale including hostas and daylilies, and many others will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12642 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, or call (319) 759-9166 for an appointment.

VFW, 215 Washington St., will serve a Pork Chops O'Brien meal from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or pick up. Cost is $8. Pre-orders will be taken starting at 3 p.m. Call (319) 754-6049.

Monday

Free Ice Cream Drive-Through is 1 to 3 p.m. at SunnyBrook of Burlington, 5175 West Ave. There will be a bake sale with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association.