For Wednesday, July 15

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Security and cash flow issues are highlighted today. Much can be accomplished if you combine your analytical ability and forethought with the actions you initiate at this time. An old love can return. Children are a source of concern. Tonight: Venture into unfamiliar territory.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Friends offer challenges and stimulating ideas. But for the most part, you will feel the urge to keep a low profile. Secretive. There is much you would prefer not to reveal. Solutions to difficult financial situations are in the wind. Tonight: Your life moves forward.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Endings and beginnings must be balanced. Be alert to new trends in your professional sector. Networking leads to opportunity, and friends can truly be a blessing. A friend suggests charitable projects. Tonight: A new state of mind and new interests.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Social contacts impact your credibility. Elements of fate and fantasy affect your career today. Expressing imaginative ideas assures success. If you have always wanted to enroll in classes or write, now is the time. Tonight: You will be drawn toward altruistic interests.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH A friendship with a foreign-born or very intellectual friend might lead to romance. You decide, attached Leo. You have greater vitality and clarity of thought. Enjoy this time of progress and accomplishment. Ignore the romance. Tonight: You have better fish to fry.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Be patient if negotiating a pay raise. Employ humor and perspective. This helps you win your case. Be wary of advice that contradicts your better judgement regarding money. A friend gets in touch after three years out of the blue. Tonight: A Gemini is involved.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH One whom you cherish celebrates a success. Graciously allow them to take center stage. Write a wish list of desires you would like to manifest. An old hurdle is overcome. Diplomacy is essential in your delicate negotiations. Tonight: Use care in making promises.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Health and fitness factors surface today. It is the perfect time to transform any negative habits. Try to schedule some body work. Massage, shiatsu, lymphatic drainage, whatever you need most. Schedule it today. Tonight: Take the night off for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH An old love might return. Children are a source of both joy and concern. Invitations come to travel and visit — the first time since the quarantine began. Planning a party for co-workers is a great option for making the best of today's benevolent influence. Tonight: Celebrate.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HH Family members offer ideas about interior decorating, family travel and household dynamics. It immediately brings residence and family issues to the fore. The structure of your family life is in flux. Tonight: Gracefully accept the fact that family ties change as time passes.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH A vehicle might need servicing or replacement. Be aware of events in your neighborhood that affect you. Stay on top of home repairs and security. A sense of purpose guides you toward worthwhile goals. Tonight: Exercise provides the perfect release.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH New strategies are worth examining. Partnerships are active. An associate has ideas about business and security needs. Enjoy candlelight during social situations that involve business negotiations. Attitudes about long-term goals are changing. Tonight: Your feelings about several friendships are in flux.