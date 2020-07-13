She is a DNR forester working her 'dream job' out of Wapello.

Think of Iowa’s countryside and the picture that comes to mind is seemingly endless fields of corn and soybean that stretch beyond the horizon. But if you look closer you would also find rich stands of timber along the river corridors, tucked into state and county parks and on private ground.

It is estimated that Iowa boasts approximately three million acres of timber. And a growing amount of this land is in private hands where topography and incentive programs make "tree farming" a popular alternative to row crops.

But for the landowner, the management of Iowa’s wood land is not simply standing back for 20 years and letting nature take its course. The creation of sustainable and profitable woodlots can be financially, physically and technologically demanding and that is where Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) foresters can offer assistance.

In southeast Iowa the go-to tree person is Lisa Louck, a Moline native working out of the DNR district office in Wapello. But Lisa is seldom found behind a desk because the personable 2002 graduate of Southern Illinois University is very much a hands-on person.

There is an enthusiasm about Lisa that is inescapable when she describes her duties. She brightens when she speaks about working with individual landowners for the establishment of the timber plots or simply helping a home owner facing a tree issue.

"Simply, it is a fun job," she explains. "It is both fun and interesting with each day being different. To be able to get out with a landowner and walk the ground he manages and show him what his benefits can be make you feel the job is really worthwhile."

Lisa can quickly cite the benefits of managing land to promote tree stands that are often of 100 acres or greater. She can point to the cash value of mature hardwoods, the use of trees as wind and snow barriers and how pollinators thrive in the shelter created.

"But it is not all about planning and establish wood plots because often I am out on a ‘sick tree call.’ If there is a problem you try to identify that problem and recommend what should be planted. Not everyone has a hundred acres in trees so you work with what you got."

Lisa’s environmental career was not always a certainty because as a community college student in the Quad Cities she was searching for a meaningful career path. She availed herself of a number of aptitude tests and they pointed her in the direction of environmental science.

It was a direction that Lisa quickly embraced and after a search for colleges that’s offered a degree in environmental studies, Lisa centered on Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Lisa’s education continued after she graduated for college and entered the job market. "One of the things I quickly learned," she reported, "is that there are not a lot of jobs out there for people graduating in forestry."

One of her first jobs out of college deposited her in a Jon boat with the organization Living Lands and Waters. There she joined crews laboring to improve the quality of Midwestern rivers and their adjacent lands.

"I was working on a number of re-foresting projects and re-establishing bottom land timber. It was there that I met my future husband," she added.

Lisa’s bright can-do attitude and her ability to work with land owners facing a multitude of challenges in re-foresting their lands eventually led to positions as city foresters and finally a move to the DNR’s state nurseries.

"The nurseries were a wonderful opportunity. I was leaning how to plant and care for trees and was learning how to run all the equipment. It was quite a move for a former city girl," she laughs.

Lisa’s stint in Iowa’s tree nurseries re-enforced her belief that the key to a successful forest plot is the diversity of the trees the land owner introduces.

Lisa’s favorite trees are the many varieties of oaks that thrive in Iowa but she cautions that’s over reliance on any one species can lead to disaster. "We don’t know what the next Emerald Ash Borer infestation is going to be," she explained referring to the exotic insect that is claiming Iowa’s once abundant ash trees, "so planting only one species can lead to disaster."

Although Lisa treasures the time she is able to spend prowling the forest plots or searching for significant trees of size and history what she enjoys the most is working with the land owners that come to her office seeking assistance.

"Forest plots of 100 acres or more are quite an investment in time and money for the landowner and the payback is some years away," she said. "But the landowners are appreciative of what they are facing. It is a pleasure just to walk the ground and to help anyway I can. It really makes for a dream job"

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.