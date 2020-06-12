One of our favorite sandwiches is Philly cheesesteak, so why not combine all those tasty flavors into a stuffed pepper?



If you’re watching your carb count, this version doesn’t include rice in the filling.



PHILLY CHEESESTEAK STUFFED PEPPERS

• 4 yellow, red or orange bell peppers

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound beef round steak, sliced very thin against the grain

• 2 teaspoons paprika

• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1 large green bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 16 slices of provolone cheese

• Chopped fresh parsley for garnishing



Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 9-by-13 baking dish with nonstick spray.



Wash and slice bell peppers lengthwise and remove seeds and inner membranes. Place the bell peppers in the baking dish and add 1/4 cup water to the bottom of the baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.



While peppers are baking, prepare the filling.



Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place meat in skillet along with paprika, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Stirring frequently, cook until meat has cooked through and remove meat to a bowl and cover. Keep as much sauce in the skillet as possible.



Add butter and 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire to skillet along with the sauce from cooking the meat. Add onions, bell peppers, salt and pepper. Lower heat to medium-low and cook, occasionally stirring, for about 10 minutes or so, until onions and peppers have softened.

Remove peppers from the oven and cut each slice of provolone into four pieces. Place two pieces into the bottom of each pepper, then divide beef equally into each pepper. Top with an equal amount of peppers and onions. Top peppers with remaining cheese. Cover baking dish with foil and return to oven.



Bake for an additional 20 minutes. Remove from oven and top with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.



STUFFED FRIGGITELLO (Sweet Italian) PEPPERS

Friggitello peppers are a sweet Italian chili pepper. These peppers are mild with slight heat and just a hint of bitterness. I grew these peppers in a pot on my deck. Instead of rice for the filling, I chose riced cauliflower, which blended wonderfully with the Italian blend of cheeses. These would make a fantastic appetizer!



• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 cup diced yellow onion

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• One 12-ounce bag of riced cauliflower

• 1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

• 4 to 5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

• 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• A few grinds black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes, if desired

• 5 to 6 sweet Italian peppers



For garnish:

• Grated Parmesan cheese

• Chopped parsley

• Basil leaves



Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.



Line a baking sheet with foil and spray foil with non-stick spray.



In a large skillet, add olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, frequently stirring, until softened, about 3 to 4 minutes.



Add riced cauliflower, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, and let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook for 1 to 2 minutes to release their juices. Stir in parsley, basil and cheese, and allow the cheese to melt. Season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.



I left the stems on my peppers because I liked the presentation. Examine the peppers and find the side that is the flattest so they will lay evenly on the pan. This will help keep the filling in the peppers while they cook.



Carefully cut a slit lengthwise, being very careful not to cut through the pepper on the other side. Remove the seeds and the membranes with your fingers and discard.



Drizzle the inside of the peppers with some of the olive oil and lightly salt and pepper the peppers. Carefully fill the peppers with the stuffing. Place peppers on the baking sheet and drizzle with additional olive oil.



Bake them for 18 to 20 minutes, depending on the size of the peppers. You want the cheese to be melted and the peppers beginning to soften.



Garnish with grated Parmesan, additional parsley and basil.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.