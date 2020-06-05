For Monday, June 8

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your job is in transformation today. Reputation will be an influential factor. Project a positive, professional image at work. You perform all jobs well. Make decisions and communicate; your mind is especially quick and alert. Tonight: Check in on an elderly family member.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH It is a good time to finalize documents and agreements. Reading assumes new importance. Fine literature and articles about self-improvement catch your eye. You will respond to new ideas in every way. You will discover hidden aptitudes. Tonight: Virtual travel for pleasure.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You want to cast away dead weight and other debris. Thoughts center on the deeper meaning of your life. You do some investigative work to solve a mystery. Other people's financial decisions and needs might affect your security. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You will encounter some forceful, dynamic people today. They bring excitement your way, but check your inner guidance before acting too quickly on advice they give. Your ethical attitude wins admiration in the end. An important new partnership is forged. Tonight: Date night.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You discover hints about enhancing strength and well-being or a home remedy that works marvelously on an existing health condition. Share your findings with a friend or relative who is under the weather. Tonight: A friend really needs your help.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Today brings a happy meeting with an old friend. Your warmth and affection act like a magnet, drawing companions your way. Others are loving and cooperative. You share a good joke with a child you care for. Tonight: You make a difference for the better.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH It is time to make adjustments in your family life or residence. The subtle support of a friend resolves difficulty and heightens your sense of security and confidence. A relative who has been out of touch makes a surprise visit or call. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Calls and emails come in from helpful people. You realize how much a neighbor or sibling thinks of you. Several short journeys will brighten your day. Your flair with the written word allows you to write or sell effectively. Tonight: Others seek your advice.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Today brings more of a demand for your skills. Details are still in a state of flux though, so you must be philosophical if there is a delay. Resist the temptation to argue about money. Talk over compromises instead. Tonight: You impress others.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Your standard of living is about to improve. Be alert to opportunities for promotion; believe in yourself and try new projects. This is the start of a tremendous growth and opportunity cycle. Tonight: Refrain from discussing your good fortune with a jealous associate.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You are changing inwardly, reacting to people and situations with more objectivity and poise. Others confide their problems in you. You will find satisfaction in involvement in altruistic and humanitarian projects. Tonight: You feel like being alone and cherishing your privacy.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH This is a potent troubleshooting day. You find ways to make adjustments that create ease and more enjoyment in your daily life. Let friendly camaraderie touch professional relationships. Be a true friend to the one you love. Tonight: New organizations and groups are interesting.