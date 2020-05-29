For Monday, June 1

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You will feel more loved and cherished, with others drawing closer to you. Any legal matters turn to your advantage. It's a marvelous time to form commitments and partnerships of all kinds. This is a very rare day. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Be well informed about health care options, and be gentle with your body. A touch of confusion makes daily work rather hectic. Regather and regroup. A problem is less serious than it first seemed. Tonight: Relax and get a good night's sleep.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Today ushers in an especially comforting, calming type of love situation. A relationship becomes more stable. The company of someone a generation older or younger can grow into a serious friendship. Working on worthwhile projects together is a pleasure. Tonight: Date night.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH A relative who is normally reserved is warmer and more loving. Children are a source of delight. Experiment with new games and festivities -- the atmosphere is jolly. This is not a time to be serious or practical. Tonight: Allow for some cancellations.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your use of constructive thoughts and words magically uplifts the world you dwell in. A sibling or neighbor becomes a closer friend. Make requests of others, launch a promotional campaign or pursue opportunities in public speaking. Tonight: All the perfect words come to your lips.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You might shop diligently for a special treasure and will guard your possessions. Avoid arguments about money and belongings. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security. Tonight: Resist the influence of a close partner, as he or she could be too optimistic.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Reflect on your goals and priorities, as a whole new way of life is ahead of you. Over the next six months, a different job, a move or even a new love will make you feel reborn. Tonight: You experience a new intensity.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Today you will be less interested in material security, and more intrigued with other values. It is a time of growth within. Do not feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon. Tonight: You know what you want most.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You are swept along by strong likes and dislikes today. It is a powerful and passionate trend. Develop constructive desires. Friends will help you select the right priorities. You will sense more support and approval from others. Tonight: Serious networking online.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Your image is enhanced, and you are given opportunities to demonstrate what you can do professionally. It is a good day to think about career-related studies, even a new direction in your job. Tonight: Bask in the limelight of more attention and a few accolades.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH If you have aspirations to write or teach, now is the time to develop them. Today's influence helps you make wise choices -- you are especially quick and clever. Enroll in educational programs or gather details in preparation. Tonight: Others are impressed by your dedication.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Today emphasizes the need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There is a new intensity to your desires and feelings. Music and poetry evoke spiritual thoughts. Tonight: A stable, familiar environment is nurturing.