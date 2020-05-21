Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will have worship Sunday in the parking lot at 10 a.m. over the radio. Participants must remain in their cars with the windows up.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have a parking lot service at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the sermon, “Eternal Life is Knowing the Only True God.” Worshippers may bring lawn chairs to sit outside their cars, maintaining social distancing.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will have Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service with a sermon from the Book of Esther, following mitigation guidelines, also available on the church’s Facebook and website. There will be no evening service in observation of Memorial Day.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, is streaming Mass live every day on the Facebook page and placed as soon as possible onto the parish’s website.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, Mount Pleasant, will have services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will post this weekend’s online service on the church’s website by tonight. The sermon will be “A Commencement Sermon for All the So-Called Graduates.”

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will have Sunday’s worship online at 8:45 a.m. and then archived to the web page. The Rev. Brooke Anthony will preach from the sermon series, “Life Interrupted,” with “God Is in the Interruptions.” The scripture is Job 1:1, 2:1-10.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander preach the sermon, “Ruth; Provided,” live on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The scripture text is Ruth 2:5-20.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., has its Sunday devotionals available on the church's website.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Richard Johnson’s sermon, “Passing the Baton,” with John 17:1-11 at a brief service with social distancing at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service also will be on Facebook and the church’s website.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will have its sermons mailed and emailed, and posted on the church website.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will not have a service Sunday. The Rev. Lane Van is posting her sermons on her blog.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “Walking in the Call,” referencing Luke 3:1-3 in the 10 a.m. Zoom service Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, is posting Masses on the church's website.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

Montrose Shared Supper is canceled this month. Organizers hope the June 25 meal, hosted by the Church of the Nazarene can be held. Plans will be released in early June.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., has links on its Facebook page to the 10 a.m. Sunday worship services on Zoom. The Rev. Craig Holmes is continuing his sermon series, “Authentic Christianity,” using text from 2 Corinthians. Check Facebook for any updates to the schedule.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers’ sermon at the 9 a.m. service Sunday on Zoom.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, is posting links to the recorded Masses on its website and Facebook page.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will not have worship services until June 14 due to the coronavirus. Watch Facebook for updates.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will now be closed until June 1, at which time another decision will be made.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., is posting the Rev. Jan Garza’s sermons on Facebook.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will have a 10:45 a.m. service Sunday in the church. The Rev. Larry Dodds will give the message, “In Good or Bad, Praise God.” The scripture is Habakkuk 3:17-19. There will be no Sunday School this Sunday.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., services remain suspended, with hopes to resume at the meeting house in June. For updates, check the church on Facebook. Members are encouraged to check YouTube for UU services from other congregations.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will have worship Sunday in the Asbury UMC parking lot at 10 a.m. over the radio. Participants must remain in their cars with the windows up.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., is posting its 10 a.m. Sunday services live on Facebook.