FOR RELEASE SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH The role of adviser or teacher comes your way today. You will process data and analyze facts with a flair that leaves others speechless. This very positive pattern promises growth and an overall improvement in standard of living throughout the months to come. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: A loved one will need your help midweek.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You feel ambitious even on a Sunday, and you are anxious to get moving again and show what you can do. Your image and reputation will be enhanced. Do rituals to open doors for yourself and to stimulate your talent. Tonight: Play the night away.

This Week: You are more grounded than most people. Decisions fall on you.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Use caution before forming financial partnerships today, even if idly chatting. Loans you make might turn into gifts. Be wary of advice, and double-check insurance matters. A child has a fairy tale to tell you. Tonight: Speak your mind and expect to get responses.

This Week: Check in on an elderly relative and use your famous jokes.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH A novel goal will become important today. Finances demand your attention. You will work hard to acquire greater security. Suddenly, the tension lessens because of a surprise windfall that might come your way. Your popularity will peak. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

This Week: The schism that is developing in a personal relationship needs to be worked through.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Get enough rest and avoid companions and situations that you know are not good for you. Your long-term wellness depends on you being your own best friend during this everlasting stay home period. The lion is growing restless. Tonight: Play with your children or pets.

This Week: Keep up with your exercise. It helps with the social isolation.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH A relationship that was on hold moves forward today. Your kindness to a loved one who needs support adds stability to the relationship. A problem linked to child care or pet care suddenly dissolves. Tonight: An intimate dinner date with a beautiful place setting.

This Week: A child could be overly serious at the beginning of the week.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Today there is an emphasis on the home and family area. Allow a temperamental household member time and space to work on a problem. A home repair is needed. You will feel lazy and more inclined to read your book. Tonight: Early bedtime.

This Week: Let others run the show. You concentrate on your ideas.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Ideas come from another today. There will be a great deal of commotion and many short outings. Remain focused and avoid distractions. Transportation issues might need your attention. You will long to purchase some pricy items but must resist the temptation. Tonight: Where the action is not.

This Week: Work toward a goal you have envisioned. Give others space.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Your sector of possessions and security will be accented today, so plan an online shopping period. If asked to mediate a dispute, be sure to keep any personal bias concealed. Tonight: Online retail therapy should not cost that much. Stay frugal.

This Week: Information is revealed concerning the feelings and plans of another.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Today brings a very joyful trend, accenting invitations and your popularity. Your appearance is especially pleasing. The financial prospects are promising too. It's a perfect time to prepare a list of goals and affirmation for your new season. Tonight: Celebrate.

This Week: You feel empowered as the week begins, but curb your spending.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Today brings the perfect opportunity for self-analysis and soul-searching. It will be easier to express yourself and articulate tomorrow, but for now you need some time alone. Your physical vitality will be low. Journal and write as much as you can. Tonight: Intense dreaming.

This Week: A new passion comes into your life. Give it due process.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH It is a day to network and be social online. Friends inspire you to develop worthwhile goals. Avoid challenging others, because an aggressive tactic on your part might backfire. Politics within a service organization will be very satisfying. Tonight: Take a soothing herbal bath.

This Week: Do not be afraid. Keep swimming forward.