This week’s artifact is somewhat unusual. They are made of brain-tanned leather, animal sinew, and covered with seed beads in chalk white, Sioux green, sky blue, greasy yellow, brick red, cobalt blue, and black. They feature the remnants of a band of green silk around the cuffs, and leather fringe at the heels, to help obscure any tracks that were left. The moccasins show few signs of wear, indicating that if they were worn, they were used very lightly. They are believed to be Lakota, and to date to sometime between 1850 and 1900. They were collected by Charles and Edith Perkins, who amassed quite a collection of Native American artifacts from their trips west.

This style of moccasin was most often worn by Northern Plains nations, and were usually decorated with either porcupine quills or beadwork. What makes ours unique are the fully beaded soles. Known as “burial moccasins”, they were not necessarily used for burial purposes. A bead worker might have wanted to show off her skill to the friends that belonged to the same women’s society. The societies were something like a woman’s sewing circle, where the women of the clan would gather together to work on various projects and socialize. They might have beaded the moccasins for one of the many the competitions that the societies held to decide who was the best artist in the group.

Another reason for beading the soles was indeed for funerary purposes. The women of the deceased’s family would spend days beading moccasins and other items to show their respect for the dearly departed. These items could be buried with the dead, or they might be given away as both a gesture of respect and as a show of wealth.

And finally, beaded soles were meant to show off the wealth of the wearer. The implication was that the owner had so many horses that they need not walk. When not mounted on a horse, the owner would be sure to sit with their legs straight, to better show off the bottoms of the moccasins to any passersby.

This is not the only pair of beaded, or fully beaded moccasins in our collection, but they are by far the best example. They are not on display at this time, but we would love to display them at some point in the future! However, examples of the beadwork collected by the Perkins’ are on display in the Grand Gallery at the Heritage Museum, located at 501 N 4th in Burlington. There are also other examples of the Perkins collection featured on our web page, dmchs.org

We are asking for personal stories from the COVID-19 Pandemic that we will then add to our archive! This is a historic time period that we are living in, and we want to hear them from you.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.