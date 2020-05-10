Mara Layne Lefler of Stronghurst, Illinois, and Blake Anthony Bessine of West Burlington will be married May 30. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private wedding will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Raritan, Illinois.

Parents of the couple are Mark and Sara Lefler of Stronghurst and Tony and Nanci Bessine of West Burlington.

The bride-elect is a 2006 graduate of West Central High School. She graduated in 2010 with a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Millikin University, then continued her schooling with OSF and received a master of science in nursing degree in 2016. She is an advanced practice nurse for OSF.

The bridegroom-elect is a 2003 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 2008 with a degree in agricultural business. He raises cattle, is part-owner of B & H Land Drainage and also works at Alliant Energy.