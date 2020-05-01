For Monday, May 4

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH A potential conflict occurs when intense power struggles are likely, particularly in business partnerships. Many of you will be experiencing an ending of one career or life phase, followed by a major beginning in another. Embrace it, for it will be good. Tonight: Celebrate.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Visiting elders with your partner is favored today. A partner's perspective is grounded. You might finally get the go-ahead for a new work project. You will be working closely on a consulting basis with a co-worker. Tonight: Clear your desk and pay outstanding bills.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your creativity will be enhanced as imagination and originality run high today, particularly in the field of tactile art forms. Intense encounters are likely, maybe even something that feels like fated love, so be careful if you are partnered. Tonight: Dinner with those you love.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HH Additional domestic responsibilities come up today. A parent might need extra help, even moving in with you temporarily, or vice versa. Some of you might simply be rescheduling your moving plans as they become fraught with delays. Patience is essential. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HH A decision or situation you have been wrestling with returns to haunt you once more. Do not despair. A neighbor or sibling saves the day. It might be difficult keeping things harmonious in your neighborhood, but compromise will help. Tonight: Catch up with old friends.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Undoubtedly, you are used to financial ups and downs by now, but today you will have reason to cheer. New financial opportunities look likely, especially gracing those who work with computers or in high-tech fields. Health professions also are favored. Tonight: Relax.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You impress someone special, as you are at your most charismatic and charming. If you are craving a different look, today is the time to complete your transformation. You may be surprised as a brand-new you emerges. Tonight: Enjoy yourself.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You spend time being creative or enjoying solitary hobbies today. Later, you will need to spend time with a loved one who needs emotional assistance. Inner healing can occur now. Do not get into a psychological dither; all you need to do is listen. Tonight: Comfort.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Today you join that new group, especially if there is virtual travel involved or a chance to meet others from foreign lands. Some old acquaintances reenter your life. This gives you the chance to rethink past ties in terms of your changing values. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH There will be opportunities galore to make your mark on the world. You can begin by cultivating business contacts. Pleasure and business mix well today. Some of you will be mixing with well-to-do and prestigious individuals. Tonight: Return calls first.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Plans that have been on hold may now be undertaken. This includes travel opportunities, which abound during various times this summer. New learning experiences through reading or courses leads to increased confidence and spiritual growth. Tonight: Spend time with a child.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You might be able to obtain that loan today. Agitated friends need you as a sounding board, but do not lend them money unless you are prepared to not get it back. This is not the time for risk-taking. Tonight: Slow down.