For Saturday, May 2

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH This is, of course, an auspicious time for home-based businesses and, today, also those who deal with homes and property. Unique and visionary ideas take root as long as you can curb impatience or bossiness. Tonight: Read between the lines.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH The urge to speculate or take a chance might seem powerful today. Use caution, however, where money is concerned, lest losses occur. Dealings with children also are favored, and pregnancies are likely. Tonight: You can't help but impress others now.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Today you know where you stand in terms of your future domestic life. A situation that might have had you teeter-tottering becomes more easily resolvable. Take time to mull over decisions, as thoughts are cloudy and your mind is a bit restless. Tonight: Early bedtime.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Your local scene will be the focus today. Love might be found just around the corner. Let siblings, neighbors or friends fix you up. You could meet an intriguing, intelligent newcomer with a worldly bent. This person could broaden your horizons considerably. Tonight: Celebrate.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Today brings exciting opportunities on the financial front. Although much money might be spent, it's just as possible that a large sum comes your way. Those in teaching, publishing or travel-related occupations fare best. Tonight: Listen to a friend's qualms about a personal matter.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You will want to have it all today, but choose wisely, especially if it's a love or money choice. Do not be surprised if an old love pops back into your life, forcing you to reexamine motives and values. Tonight: As you like it.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You want time for solitary pursuits today. You will not feel lonely, but replenished by this. Sleep, meditate or begin work on a secret project in your spare time, just so long as you devote energy to personal needs. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HH Power struggles among friends or within groups could mar important relationships. Others might be argumentative. You will feel out of sorts and restless. Do not let anyone pressure you. Resentment will surely build. Tonight: Not to be found. You take the night off.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You certainly will not be bored today, as new ideas become action. Your only problem might be in biting off more than you can chew, as multiple plans come to fruition all at once. Your mate and job vie for your attention. Tonight: Celebrate.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH A fresh outlook and new attitude are found today through higher thought processes. Friends cheer you with uplifting ideas, and physical energy is high. Those of you who are creative do outstanding work now -- work that even you cannot criticize. Tonight: Slow down.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH While opportunities for you or your partner to earn extra money are plentiful, the money might disappear just as quickly. It is not the day to take risks of any kind. Things are not as they seem—even yesterday. Tonight: Talk it through patiently.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Although a friend's romantic difficulties somehow benefit you, be cautious about making commitments. Have alternate social plans made in case of change, which is likely today. Associates cannot seem to make up their mind. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.