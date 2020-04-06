This week’s artifact is more than a century old, though we don’t have an exact age for it.

Known as a “Betty lamp,” “Cruisie Lamp,” or “Fat lamp,” this style of lamp has been around for at least 300 years, if not longer. Older versions of the light go back almost to the beginnings of humankind. This lamp was popular with our pioneering ancestors as the lights were small, portable and less expensive than candles.

Made of cast iron, our artifact is missing a few parts. Originally, there would have been a chain made of elongated links with a spike at the end, and something known as a “wick pick,” which was nothing more than a long, thin piece of wire with a small hook on the end. It has a flat bottom and a hinged lid allowing for the lamp to be filled without spilling, and an opening with a trough for a wick to be placed in it. The spike at the end of the missing chain would allow the owner to hang the lamp from a crack in the wall or a shelf, allowing it to put off better light than the average candle. The wick pick allowed for the wick to be pulled out or pushed into the fuel reservoir as needed without getting one’s hands greasy.

The name “Betty” comes from the German word “besser,” which means better, and the overall design definitely was better than previous models. The trough allowed drippings from the wick to run back into the pan, where they eventually would be burned, and the cover improved the function of the lamp by containing the heat produced by the flame which decreased smoke. This then allowed the fuel to burn more efficiently. Wicks usually were made of rags or twists of cotton.

And what makes the lamp truly remarkable is that it can burn just about anything. Oily fish skins? Great! Lard or tallow? No problem! Whale oil? Perfect! In the 1700s and 1800s, whale oil was cheap and plentiful, and it gave a lot of light. Whale oil eventually was replaced with kerosene, and the Betty lamp became obsolete in the mid-to-late 1800s.

This Betty lamp and others are part of our rotating “Lighting the Way” exhibit in the Apple Trees Case in the Grand Gallery of the Heritage Museum located at 501 N. Fourth St. Do you have a collection that you would like to see exhibited at the museum? We are opening the Apple Trees case to the public; please contact us at dmchs@dmchs.org or call (319) 752-7449 for more information.

