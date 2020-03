Hartzell and Dorothy Hillyard of rural Burlington will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, March 26.

A family dinner is planned at a later date.

They have three children, Landen (Dana) Hillyard of Mediapolis, Mark of Mediapolis and William (Cheryl) of rural Burlington. The couple has nine grandchildren and nien great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 16524 45th Ave., Burlington, IA 52601.