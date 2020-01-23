With wind-tossed hair and skirt a-swirl, I was swept into the honeysuckle-scented hillside of Châteauneuf-du-Pape. The extraordinary force of the mistral, a bold northwesterly wind that blows with abandon in this southernmost point of France’s Rhône Valley — especially in spring and fall — is reputed to be a precursor to transitions in one’s personal life. And indeed, the strength of those winds matched the intensity of the changes in my life at that time; departure from my job and the passing of my father.



If I’d known it was a mere 15-minute Uber ride from Avignon to Châteauneuf-du-Pape (translation: the Pope’s new castle), I would have taken advantage of my river cruise ship’s stop in Avignon to explore this fabled wine region. The beautiful Scenic Sapphire was slated to pull into port there in a few days.



But I didn’t know, so I lodged at the Grand Hôtel Roi René in Aix en Provence instead, just long enough to sample the region’s ubiquitous calissons (frosted, ground almond candies) before boarding a succession of trains that would lead me to the promised land: Châteauneuf-du-Pape, and to a wine and chocolate pairing workshop at the boutique winery Bouachon - Le Pavillon des Vins.



Once there, I enjoyed a 2016 blend of the region’s white wine grapes: grenache blanc, Roussanne, clairette, bourboulenc, picpoul and picardan. The wine was elegantly paired with a chunk of lavender-infused dark chocolate made in Avignon. I suspect that the terroir of the lavender fields in Provence provided the exquisite balance in that memorable mouthful.



Next, La Tiare du Pape (Crown of the Pope) was a blend of Châteauneuf-du-Pape grapes from three different years and was paired with dark chocolate truffles of green tea, raspberry and strawberry. Again, the flavors merged with diamond-point precision.



From the winery, I continued my day at the Wine Museum inside Maison Brotte, another winery. With fascination, I accepted the self-guided tour option to follow the timeline of this French winemaking region and its papal leadership, beginning with the Romans in the 14th century. I devoured the history, some sips of Brotte’s wines, and then enjoyed lunch at a five-star wine bar, La Part des Anges. Its spinach and chevre lasagna was enhanced by a chilled glass of white grenache.



A few days and a few ports of call later, the Scenic Sapphire docked in Avignon, and the mistral at last subsided.



Led by ship Chef Aghiles Idrici, a group of us river cruisers hit land and hurried over to the Avignon food market with the goal of sampling local cheeses, basil-macerated garlic, and the incredibly varied breads of the region. Ooh la la.



I longed to linger at this lively and colorful market, but it was time to return to the ship to see what the chef planned to do with his purchases. After being wowed by his creativity, I snuck back to the market for a second browsing session. By the time I returned to the stateroom, it was time to dress for a classical concert at The Pope’s Palace.



Later that evening, I joined a group of newfound friends on the ship’s top deck, just as it cruised beneath the Pont d’Avignon, a historic bridge built in the 15th century. I absorbed this moment of calm on the river and contemplated the promise of peaceful transitions in the future.