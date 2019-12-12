If you are seeking a little “Southern comfort” this spring, DeKalb County, Georgia, offers plenty of it.



Positioned on the eastern side of Atlanta, the county is home to unique restaurants, museums, history and outdoor activities — something fun and interesting for all ages.



Parks and nature

Stone Mountain attracts the most visitors in the state. The park offers 3,200 acres of nature, beauty, history and fun things to do.



Three areas with rare and unique ecosystems are nearby: Panola Mountain State Park, Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area and Stone Mountain. The uniqueness of Stone Mountain is the large rock relief (carving) depicting Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson.



Hotels, cabins, camping, restaurants and activities are all available at the park. Take an electric bike or Segway ride through the park, hike the mountain or take the Summit Skyride to the top and hike down. Kids at heart will enjoy the SkyHike, an adventure course through the treetops. Or, take on the multiple levels of net tunnels and rope bridges overlooking a gushing geyser. Golf, fishing, picnicking, festivals and events are all a part of the time spent in the park. For more information visit stonemountainpark.com.

Food and fun

With all the activities of the parks you are going to work up an appetite, and there’s no better place to fill up than Matthews Cafeteria, “the” place for Southern comfort food. Its friendly atmosphere with red-and-white-checked tablecloths makes for a true Southern experience. Don’t leave without dessert, an endless list of pies, puddings and cobblers. Breakfast at Matthews promises to get your day started off right with sausage, ham, hash browns, grits, biscuits and more. Matthews is at 2299 Main St. in Tucker, Georgia. For hours and more information visit matthewscafeteria.com.



Coca-Cola is a big part of Atlanta history, and visitors can see where Howard Candler, the oldest son of Asa Griggs Candler — purchaser of the formula for Coca-Cola — lived with his family. Howard was president of the company from 1916 to 1923. Today the property is known as Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Tours of the 27,000-square-foot Gothic-Tudor Revival mansion are available by request. For information call 404-872-5338 or email info@callanwolde.org.



The area is also home to the Waffle House Museum. The first Waffle House began as a modest diner with just 14 stools. It has grown to 1,700 restaurants in 25 states. The first location in Avondale Estates hosts the museum that takes visitors back to 1955, when the 24-hour restaurant began. Tours are by appointment only on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. To schedule a tour call 770-326-7086. Visit wafflehouse.com/waffle-house-museum for more information.



Get to the “bare bones” of the lives of some of the biggest dinosaurs at the Fernbank Museum. The museum boasts a five-story IMAX theater screen that brings natural history to life. It also has one of the largest urban Piedmont forests in the U.S.: More than 75 acres are open for exploration at the WildWoods and Fernbank Forest with hands-on exhibits, trails and the beauty of nature. For hours, cost and more information visit fernbankmuseum.org.



For more information on DeKalb County and things to do, places to stay and fine eateries visit discoverdekalb.com.