In 1908, a couple of people attempted what few would do today. Drive from New York to Paris, the long way around. Five cars, three from France, one from Italy, and one from the United States, did exactly that in the 1908 Great Race. The Zust, from Italy was the second to arrive in Ames behind the American car, the Thomas Flyer. Here the Zust is resting for the night in the Morris Livery Stable on the east end of Main Street. This race took place 6 years before the Lincoln Highway was founded, which resulted in Boone Street being renamed Lincoln Way. Photo courtesy of Carl Allen. For more historical information visit www.AmesHistory.org.