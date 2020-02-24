FOR RELEASE TUESDAY, FEB. 25, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Your energy builds all day until you are so energized you find it difficult to put the brakes on. You will be more willing to take a risk than you normally are. Still, be cautious. Your sixth sense will guide you as well. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You have a strong sense of direction that rarely fails you. Today is an example of this sixth sense. Be aware of a tendency to sabotage yourself. You simply might feel insecure because you have a lot vested in a decision. Tonight: Play it low-key.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Others look to you to take the lead and state your vision. You do not need to work hard to convince others—or yourself—of your rightness. Sooner rather than later, you come out of a quandary soaring. Tonight: You are on the winning path.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your antenna is tuned into possibilities, some of which seem unfathomable to many people. Do not worry, and keep your eye on the goal. Ideas that pop up in the late afternoon might need to be scanned more carefully. Tonight: Consider the possibilities.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Look at what is happening with a special person at a distance. Listen to what is being said; read between the lines. You will see a situation more clearly as a result. Don't be impulsive. Tonight: Plan a weekend jaunt for the near future.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Defer and understand what is happening around a special person in your life. Though your needs might be significant, hold back and listen to what he or she asks for. You might be surprised by what comes up. Tonight: Speak but also listen.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Defer to another person, knowing full well what you need and what you are asking for. You could be surprised at what another person suggests. Be aware of the costs of going along with this idea. It could backfire. Tonight: Be as authentic as possible.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Obviously you have a lot on your plate. Clearing that plate will take time and concentration. You must do that to move ahead in a key segment of your life. Touch base with your feelings. Tonight: Call it an early night.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH At first, you might feel boxed in by another person's limitations. Once you slow down and consider your options, you feel renewed and are sure of your ability to regain your power. Tonight: Time for some fun.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Speak your mind and handle a personal matter more closely. Your ability to read between the lines helps you deal with an issue in the a.m. Still, slow down about any commitments that are forthcoming. You will want your space. Tonight: Order in.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Project less and listen more. Someone might have strong financial opinions, but they might not suit you. Be clear. What works for one person does not need to work for someone else. Tonight: You don't need to go far to enjoy yourself.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Use the a.m. to the max. You might feel as if there is no way your energy will last until the afternoon. Make it OK to slow down and gain a better perspective. Your perception in the afternoon has financial implications. Tonight: Pay bills, then make plans.