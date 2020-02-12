FOR RELEASE THURSDAY, FEB. 13, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You give off a sense of intensity and determination as the day proceeds. You could find a key person challenging yet charming. Some of the more positive qualities will wear off as the day ages. Tonight: Settle in for a determined talk.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You might feel as if you are making a statement with your work and attitude. Do not forget to make a much-needed appointment. You can put certain matters on the back burner for only so long. Tonight: Listen to what a dear friend suggests.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your sense of humor returns, allowing you to quickly clear the air if you hit a misunderstanding. Try not to take others' comments so personally; remain upbeat. Someone is pushing you to get certain tasks done. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH You might feel restricted by another person and his or her suggestions. This person seems to hold you back and is not in touch with your personal needs. Soon enough you will see eye to eye with this person. Tonight: As you like it.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Return calls. Reach out for another person and manifest more of what you need or desire. A conversation reminds you how much you have in common with this person and why you are heading in the right direction. Tonight: Relax. Stay close to home.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You become more aware of the financial implications of continuing down a specific path. You also have a clearer view of the big picture. With this information in mind, you will make better choices. Tonight: Kick back and relax.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You can make a difference wherever you go. You have an extremely diplomatic style that helps you moderate a conversation. Others listen. You find that you have a receptive audience. Make an important move now. Tonight: Run an errand on the way home.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH As odd as you might feel during the daylight hours, you could feel just as great later. If you feel uneasy making a decision, postpone doing so until evening at the earliest. Tonight: Let a dear friend play devil's advocate.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Make an extra effort toward your friends. You could be too tired to continue on a predetermined path. Slow down. Get others' opinions. Sometimes when stepping back, you gain important information. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You have been so uneasy trying to make a decision that you could opt to rethink the whole matter. Some of you will choose to make time to have a conversation with someone who has more expertise than you do. Tonight: Letting off steam.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You may have looked at an issue every way possible only to see that idea fall apart. You keep finding a new reason not to proceed in a certain direction. Call a halt to your meanderings. Tonight: Out and about.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. You see a personal matter from another perspective given time. What is clear is that you cannot force your ideas or another person's ideas to work. Give the issue in question some space. Tonight: Escape to the movies.