The course of true love never runs smoothly. Trying moments sneak into every relationship and tests abound for any loving couple. But in the case of John and Lena Bowman, those trying moments included gunfire, mob action and stout lump on the head.

It was 1894, and the Bowmans resided in a crude cabin on a Mississippi River island, a few miles above Burlington. But even at that distance, their marital trials were the talk of the town.

It should not have come as a surprise their problems finally would take them to court because to even the most casual of observers, the Bowmans were a spectacularly mismatched pair.

It might have been the root of the problem lay in the age difference of the couple. John was, according to The Hawk Eye newspaper account, “an old man,” while his bride was a lusty 15.

John had been widowed many years earlier and his children were considerably older than the luscious Lena so how he managed to win the heart of the fair river maiden remains somewhat of a mystery.

Then there was the problem of divergent life interests. John was a classic river rat with a well-known abhorrence of regular bathing and he was content to putter away his days drinking cheap booze and napping. Lena, on the other hand, had needs that were not being met.

“John Bowman and his girl wife did not live long in their rustic hut on Otter Island,” the newspaper reported. “Lena first tired of the quietude and the monotony of sitting all day on the ‘poop deck’ and watching the great river flow silently to the sea.

“She could not feel the poetry in the air, the grandeur in the sky, nor start up with a throbbing warm heart when Bowman would come in at eventide with a couple of small skipjacks he had hooked at the dam, or a brace of ill-smelling bunnies he had shot. She had no soul for nature’s beauties and God’s little details of creation.”

It therefore became inevitable that one day, while John was sleeping off the effects of a jug of corn mash, Lena piled her meager belongings in the family’s dugout canoe and took off for the bright lights and excitement of Burlington.

It is also no surprise that upon arriving in town, Lena had no problems making friends, for she was described as “not an ill-favored girl but having no education and little sense of the proprieties of life.”

She soon found himself lodged at the home of Mr. And Mrs. Gustafson, whose house guest, Henry Risk, had taken the young Lena into his tutelage.

But back on the river, John had not forgotten his bride, and he began a campaign to win her back to their island love nest. His first move was to simply come calling on Lena in the hopes the entire issue was simply a case of miscommunication. But Lena refused to even see him.

Next, John enlisted the help of friends to mount a letter writing campaign to urge Lena to return. But because neither party could read, these pleadings had little effect. Then John turned to his grown son, Alexander, and urged him to bring his stepmother home.

Alexander, like an ancient Greek warrior out to reclaim a purloined Helen of Troy, gathered about him a hearty band of like-minded Otter Island comrades and set sail to Burlington.

Late one evening, Alexander and three of his most trusted lieutenants — Dan Robinson, Fred Powell, and Isaac Walsh — approached the gates of the Gustafson-Risk stronghold on Spruce Street.

An unsuspecting Henry Risk responded to a tapping on the door. Upon opening it, four men forced their way into the house. Any chance at a reasonable discourse was quickly lost when Lena appeared from behind the door in an embarrassing state of undress.

At this point, the Gustafsons arrived home and unkind words were exchanged. There was the usual amount of pushing and shoving and very explicit threats of what would happen to parts of Risk’s anatomy if the fair Lena was not surrendered. Risk quickly evaluated his options and threw himself through a back window to disappear into the night. However, the Gustafsons, being of sterner stock, persisted. Then Lena made an ill-considered attack on Fred Powell, who rendered her senseless with a round-house right to the head.

Mrs. Gustafson began shrieking, which prompted Isaac Walsh to raise the stakes of the game by drawing his revolver and dispatching a clock sitting on the piano. Then some 30 of the Bowman friends standing in the front yard unleashed a barrage of rocks that shattered all the front windows in the house.

Understandably, this alarmed the neighbors, who summoned the police. The officers were re-enforced by a contingent of firemen, and together they were able to restore order and haul the principals off to jail.

The ensuing trial lasted three days and provided the town with great entertainment. But the testimony of the witnesses was so widely divergent, the judge could not render a verdict.

In the end, the judge simply admonished the Otter Island crowd to avoid Burlington and suggested Henry Risk would be less at risk if he left town.

Once again, peace descended upon Otter Island and Spruce Street as John Bowman returned to his cabin, where he pined away for the love of his lovely Lena.