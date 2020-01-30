Get a head start on celebrating the end of another year of presidential campaigning in Iowa this Friday when Chicago party band To The 9s hits the stage at the Boogaloo Sports Bar and Grill at Pzazz

To The 9’s knows how to create a topside party experience with plenty of energy and style in their shows and an eclectic setlist bulging with classic radio hits from every decade, ranging from Elvis and Sinatra in the 50s to Hendrix and Redding in the 60s; from ABBA and the Doobies and the Stones in the 70s to Bowie, Journey and Jackson in the 80s and on to Hanson, Nirvana and Petty in the 90s.

Plus another 100 or so tunes you know and love.

Their setlist is packed with more hits from the new millennium, right up to Mars, Coldplay and Timberlake.

They even have some country for the boot-scooters, with Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash and the Zac Brown Band.

The 9’s know how to party down and keep you going all night long.

"The Annual Chamber Dinner is here on Friday night and it's their 100th anniversary, so they're going all out with a 20s themed event," Pzazz Event Coordinator Teresa Jamison said."

"Teresa's correct; To the 9's offers the Annual Chamber Dinner attendees a fun after-party event to unwind," Jen Koch, Pzazz graphics/Web coordinator Jen Loch added. "We chose them because of their wide-ranging party pop setlist and polished sound. Plus, their dapper attire coordinates with the Chamber's Roaring Twenties theme."

The 9s have been hitting it hard for more than a decade in numerous venues around the country. Let's meet the band:

Riley Pettrone, lead vocals; Aniello Frank, guitar and vocals; Pat Walsh, guitar; Michael Campo, drums; Donoven "Heavy" Brown, bass.

Now let's hear from some of their fans:

"To The 9's made my wedding absolutely perfect. From the song selection, to the high energy performance. Everybody loved them and we danced all night!!!" — Rachel, Chicago "We couldn't have picked a better band than To The 9's. They brought the funk and made the night so much fun" — Jack, LaGrange, Illinois.

"To The 9's brought so much energy! Completely professional and 100% fun!!" — Kate, Rockford, Michigan.

And here's one you're not likely to hear often in Burlington:

"My daughter's Bar Mitzvah was a smash," Peter of Chicago said. "To The 9's' song selection had everyone from my daughter and her friends, to Uncle Jim and Aunt Rose nonstop dancing."

"We're excited to host the Annual Chamber Dinner this year. It's such a great opportunity to honor our community of local businesses," Koch said. The party starts at 10 p.m. Friday night at the Boogaloo Sports Bar and Grill, 3001 Winegard Drive in Burlington. No cover. 21 and over.

Call (319) 753-2946 or 866-792-9948 for more information.