There was never a shortage of entertainment in 1887 Burlington. If there was not a freight train of Swedish immigrants idling at a rail siding, then there was a fancy steamboat loaded with high society “swells” stopping at the levee.

And if any of these attractions paled, there could be a prostitute punch-out erupting at any moment in the downtown district.

Burlington fathers long had turned a blind eye to the activities of “the oldest of all professions,” because it was an important segment of the town’s economic life. Farming youths, steamboat deckhands and traveling salesmen often frequented the town’s bawdy houses. And these visitors often spent liberally at the neighboring bars and gambling dens.

In 1909, a heavy tax on prostitution houses and gambling dens added $14,000 to city coffers. The painted ladies and slick cardsharps were paying for the town’s schools and roads. But that didn’t mean the town had to like it.

A wander through newspaper accounts from 1860 to 1910 finds the activities of the outcast gamblers and “soiled doves” often attracted public attention and condemnation. In just one example, a local lady “who had the shape of a brick” was castigated for getting customers drunk and taking their wallets. But no mention is made of the men who patronized this particular hooker.

When the town hosted Union troops during the Civil War, prostitution became an epidemic. The river held many “gunboats” or floating bawdy houses, and the islands sprouted cabins dedicated only to this flourishing trade.

Burlington historian Phillip Jordon wrote, "the levee district was a labyrinth by day and a nightmare after dark. It was a dangerous maze where even those that knew it well walked with prudence."

But if Prudence was busy that night, there was always action elsewhere.

“Officers, with more money than enlisted men, found female companionship in somewhat more luxurious houses on Valley Street and on the west end of Jefferson Street.”

City authorities sought to bring the situation under control by closing houses, arresting inmates and taking them to court. However, the men who patronized these women seldom faced justice. The women who were arrested usually paid a small fine in morning court and were again in business by the evening.

If the law did force a woman to leave town, the “kimono girls” packed a few belongings, hung a sign reading “See you tomorrow” on the door and left to return the next day as promised.

By the 1880s, public outrage had forced the prostitution trade to take a lower profile. City regulations confined the hookers to houses on lower Main Street, Valley Street and the far reaches of Jefferson Street. However, occasionally the women would cross these boundaries.

On a November Sunday morning in 1887, while the respectables of town were preparing for church, a group of Jefferson Street “courtesans” were making their way home after spending their “off-hours” at a Front Street tavern.

The ladies were seriously in their cups and one of them had the idea they should visit a group of competitors lodged on north Main Street and voice their displeasure on what they considered unfair competitive practices.

"As the group of perhaps 25 women marched up the street, a similar group that lodged in a seedy hotel next to the county court house, rallied to meet them."

Words were exchanged, which led to pushing and then to shoving, and finally church goers were greeted by the sight and sounds of nearly 50 colorfully-clad, or unclad, women slugging it out on the courthouse steps as more than 100 tavern patrons cheered them on.

Respectable citizens “could not avoid hearing the oaths and ribald exclamations of the outcast women and the degraded men that surrounded them. Police attempted to disperse the crowd,” the Gazette newspaper reported.

Police interference succeeded only in uniting the battling woman to oppose the minions of the law. Some of the police were to later report minor injuries while the courtesans demonstrated an unseemly familiarity with the offers that were attempting to disperse them.

This caused the newspaper to later editorialize, “We have called attention to the infamous Main Street den, which is worse in degree — but not in kind — to the smaller ones scattered about the city. It is certainly high time that something be one about it.”

But, of course, nothing was done. There were small fines, and a few of the ladies spent that Sunday afternoon in jail cells. However, in the end, nothing significant would transpire.

A few days later, the Gazette added a postscript. “The riot in front of the courthouse and the impunity with which these pariahs carry on their trade does not speak well for the city and the chief of police.”

It took pressure from the State House in Des Moines in 1909 before the town would make its first serious attempt to shut down the trade, which was then known as “the white plague.”