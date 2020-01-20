This week’s artifact has a connection with a rather well-known Burlington family.

While our taxidermied specimen is not terribly old, the species has lived in southeast Iowa for millennia. It is by far one of the most colorful of its kind to be found in our area, and they still can be found up and down the Mississippi River Flyway, associated tributaries and local bodies of water, as well as many other places throughout the country.

Because of habitat destruction and over hunting, the Wood Duck was almost extinct around the turn of the 20th Century. However, thanks to the Migratory Bird Act of 1918, the species managed to not only survive but thrive, with current numbers somewhere around 300,000 or so.

However, even before the law was enacted, the Leopold family was working toward conserving the species by ensuring breeding pairs had plenty of safe places to nest in along their section of the bluff on the Iowa side of the river. Perhaps it was because of his father, or his rather more famous brother that Frederick Leopold got involved, studying and conserving Wood Ducks. Either way, he not only worked with the wood ducks near his family home at 111 Clay St. in Burlington, he also designed man-made nest boxes, ensuring a safe place for pairs to raise their broods. In fact, Frederick Leopold would go on to become a world expert who literally wrote the book on the species.

Wood Ducks are peculiar in that they not only like to perch in trees (they are one of a handful of perching duck species), they also are parasitic layers. The hens will sometimes lay her eggs in another’s nest for the other to incubate for her. There even are examples of wood ducklings being hatched by owls, though this is rare.

They also are the only North American species to regularly rear two broods a year. The hatchlings are precocial, meaning that when they hatch, they are able to care for themselves, but benefit from having their parents around. When they hatch, they will jump out of the nest box (sometimes 20 feet or more from the ground) to make their way to water where they will join their parents and siblings.

Want to see our taxidermied specimen in person? It is currently housed in the River Corridor of the Heritage Museum, located at 501 N. Fourth St. in Burlington. The vitrine that covers the artifact was donated to DMCHS by Frederick Leopold while the specimen was donated by a colleague.

