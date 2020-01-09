Five local artists will face off in the Battle of the Brushes Saturday at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St.

They will be vying for a $250 cash prize.

The Artists competing are, David Garrison, Magon VanZee, James Walker Henry, Brooke Lerma and Karla Mundt.

Spectators are welcome to watch the artists paint an original artwork within a three-hour time limit. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited.

To add to the challenge, the subject and theme of their paintings won’t be revealed to the artists until moments before the competition begins at 4 p.m.

They will create their work on a 22x28 inch canvas that is provided. Each artists will bring their own paints and brushes. When time is up, the winning painting will be chosen by a panel of judges.

Completed artworks will then be raffled off to raise funds for the Art Center's programming.

The Gallery Lounge will be open with appetizers, wine, beer and live music.

For more information, visit artcenterofburlington.com or contact the Art Center at (319) 754-8069.