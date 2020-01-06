This week’s artifact hearkens back to the Victorian era.

It incorporates both style and function, and ties into the Victorian belief that objects should be both beautiful and useful. It’s constructed of muslin on the outside, with a soft inner liner. There is a silk cord attached to a dowel rod to give the top structure, and a way to hang or display it.

Berlin wool work (similar to today’s cross stitch) became popular in the Victorian era, when middle- and upper-class women found themselves with time on their hands. This style of needlework usually is worked with colorful wool on canvas, in either a cross-stitch or tent-stitch, although some 15 other styles of stitch were used commonly. Berlin wool work can be done as a single layer, or it can be used to create a three-dimensional look through careful over-stitches and shading techniques.

Originating in the city of Berlin, Germany, in the early 1800s, at first this colorful style was drawn directly on the fabric, and then colored in by the needle worker. The first printed patterns were printed on black and white grid paper, then hand-colored at the factory. With the advent of brightly colored pre-printed patterns, the process became much easier for the needle worker as she no longer had to translate from the hand-colored patterns to her own handiwork. The commercial patterns were mostly printed on single sheets rather than in books as it was more cost effective, which also made them affordable.

Both patterns and finished examples of Berlin wool work soon were being exported to both Britain and the U.S. in the form of household items, pillow covers, and even clothing, but the patterns were not very popular until they started to appear in women’s magazines. With the broadened exposure to this style of needlework, Berlin work was all the rage. At first, the patterns consisted of simple, geometric designs. However, it wasn’t long before floral, biblical motifs and even paintings were common themes.

In Des Moines County, exposure to this type of needlework likely was helped along by the influx of German emigrants, who would have brought this style of needlework with them between 1835 and 1870. Unfortunately, Berlin wool work fell out of favor in the late 1880s, with the rise of the Arts and Crafts movement.

Unfortunately, our records do not show who created our artifact, or when it was made. However, if you would like to see it in person, it is currently on display in our Victorian Parlor exhibit in the 19th Century Gallery.

