Just who did what to who and when they did it is the basis for many a lawsuit, and this was the case in November 1884, when a posse from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office raided the McKinney farm for liquor violations and found themselves up against one very angry woman who was to demand her day in court.

There long had been rumors in the area that the McKinneys were operating an illegal tavern out of the woodshed behind their farm home, and Constable W.J. Miller was assigned the task of shutting down the operation.

The officer gathered a group of 10 fellow deputies and, with a few hangers-on, set out late one night to turn off the tap at the McKinney’s emporium of good time

That much is known, but what happened after that is lost in a welter of confusing and conflicting testimony. But as near as can be discerned from the newspaper accounts of the time, the raid seemed mismanaged from the start.

According to court testimony offered by the police officers, Miller and two other deputies strode to the door of the McKinney farmhouse and pounded on it while demanding entry. Mary McKinney came forward to open the door and was greatly startled when Miller and his associates roughly forced their way into the parlor.

The deputies testified they identified themselves as lawmen and they were there to shut down the family saloon. But the McKinneys were to deny such a declaration was made. However, all parties agreed Mrs. McKinney let out a terrified shriek and ran to a back room where she attempted to bolt the door. Miller was close behind and put his shoulder to the door to force his way in. But his enthusiasm for the chase was immediately dampened when the spunky Mary grabbed a revolver and began firing through the door.

The first shot grazed the officer’s head and he fell back as his two companions unlimbered their horse pistols and returned fire. Shrieks, shouts, and shots resounded throughout the darkened house.

Mr. McKinney senior was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when the war in the living room erupted, and he wisely opted for a tactical retreat. He jumped from the bedroom window and, clad only in his nightshirt, scampered off to the nearby woods. But his grown son was made of sterner stuff.

Young McKinney rushed down the stairs, grabbed a nearby chair and attempted to brain one of the deputies. As the battle raged back and forth, at least seven members of the posse watched the fight from outside the house. These men peered through the house windows but failed to offer any significant support to their embattled companions other than an occasional shout of encouragement.

The weight of numbers finally began to tell, and the embattled McKinneys decided it was time to join the senior McKinney in the woods. They ran from the backdoor, unhindered by the waiting posse members.

Constable Miller and his small army then made a search of the battlefield. They recovered firearms and a keg of whiskey, but they missed the McKinney’s daughter-in-law, who was hiding beneath an upstairs bed. Then the lawmen found a rough bar in an outbuilding along with numerous serving vessels. These they brought back to Mount Pleasant, where they tended their wounds.

The following day, Sheriff Van Beek and the battered posse returned to the McKinney’s farm and the sheriff was able to negotiate a peaceful surrender of the McKinney clan. Now the battle moved from the farm to the courtroom, where Mary filed suit against Constable Miller.

What followed was a confusing as the actual nighttime confrontation. Mary and her family argued they had no warning the authorities had arrived on their doorstep and they were simply defending themselves from what they believed to be a party of nightriders. Their attorney also made points when he identified members of the posse as being a disreputable lot.

The testimony of one Robert Westfall — who had viewed the action from the front porch — was discounted when it was offered that he was so untrustworthy he not only had failed to pay the parson when he was married but had actually stolen the parson’s hat following the ceremony.

The police countered that the raiders had identified themselves and were only defending themselves when Mary began her shooting. They also pointed out they had recovered a keg of whisky in the shed. Mary, however, countered that the booze was there only to treat her son’s baby when it suffered from colic.

In the end, the judge threw out the Millers' complaint as well as the criminal charge of resisting arrest. He did, however, find the McKinneys guilty of running an illegal tavern and they paid a small fine. Peace was restored to Henry County, but Mary McKinney had made her reputation as a woman not to be trifled with.