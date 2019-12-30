Alcoholics Anonymous, local chapters are: Burlington; Meetings are at noon Monday through Saturday; at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Meetings are at 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 3E. There is a meeting at 7 p.m. each Monday at The Rock House, 2700 Division St. Mount Pleasant, Meetings are 7 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, and 5 p.m. Thursdays in the basement of St. Michael's Church, 207 E. Washington St. To learn more, call (319) 385-9213. West Burlington, Nonsmoking meetings at 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington.

Al-Anon Family Groups; families and friends of alcoholics, meets, Burlington: noon Tuesdays, Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave. Call Marge at (319) 752-2962; 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St. Call Marilyn at (319) 753-1363. Mount Pleasant: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 202 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant. To learn more, call Dwayne at (319) 696-2082. West Point: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Alano Club, 207 Avenue E. Call Annie at (319) 371-5565. West Avenue Alateen for teenagers 12-19 affected by the drinking of a friend or family member, meets 7 p.m. Sundays at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave. To learn more, call Marsha at (319) 759-4911.

Delay the Disease, Parkinson's Disease exercise group meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the lower level of Great River Wellness Center. To learn more, call Elaine Baxter at (319) 754-4372.

Domestic Violence Support Group, meets evenings the first and third Monday of every month. Call (319) 520-0554 for the time and location.

Emotions Anonymous, meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the conference room at 2117 Northern Drive in Burlington, is open to people with emotional difficulties. To learn more, call Gail at (319) 754-1144.

Military Support Group, SOFT (Supporting Our Families and Troops) offers camaraderie, care packages and homecomings. To learn more, call Linda Long at (319) 752-4201.

Nest of Des Moines County, free support group for pregnant women, meets on the third floor of 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 3C, Burlington. The Nest is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays. To learn more, call Karen Erickson at (319) 753-3150.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), support groups for people with mental illness and the family and friends who care about them meet at Recovery and Wellness Center, 910 Cottonwood Court. Connections Support Group meets 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month. For information, call Terri at (319) 750-2220 or Tamee at (319) 392-4016.

Political Therapy Forum, meets 10 a.m. every first Saturday. Locations vary. For the location, call (319) 750-3501.

Salute to Parents of ASD, autism parents support group, meetings are 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Moose Lodge in Fort Madison. To learn more, call Bryan Sage at (319) 795-4717.

TOPS IA 1003, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 623 N. Fifth St., Burlington. Weigh-in is 2 p.m. A meeting and program follows. To learn more, call Joanne at (319) 753-6863.

TOPS IA 0051, meets Mondays at First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., Burlington. Weigh-in is 5:30 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6 p.m.

TOPS IA 1234, meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at West Burlington Christian Church, 545 Melville Ave. For information, call Lenora at (319) 753-1573.

Veterans Support Group, meets 7 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Messiah Lutheran Church. The veteran-run group aims to help former military with PTSD and depression, and any other issues. To learn more, call Ty Buras at (515) 770-1656 or email ty.buras98@gmail.com.