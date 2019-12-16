The next session for Livestrong at the Burlington Area YMCA starts in January 2020.

The 12-week small-group program is designed for adult cancer survivors who have become de-conditioned or chronically fatigued as a result of their treatment or disease.

While the main goal is to enhance physical functioning — flexibility, strength and endurance — additional goals include reducing the severity of treatment side effects, preventing unwanted weight changes, improving energy levels and boosting self-esteem.

The class is free and includes a membership to the Y during the program.

For more information or to register, contact Jo Helling at (319) 753-6734 ext. 129 or email jo@burlingtony.org.

LCHD plans immunization clinic

FORT MADISON — Lee County Health Department will offer free children’s immunizations from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the health department, No. 3 John Bennett Drive, Fort Madison, on the old Iowa State Penitentiary grounds.

Immunizations are given on a walk-in basis for children who are uninsured or have Iowa Medicaid/MCO or private insurance not covering vaccines. Written parental consent is required for minors in the care of another adult. Forms are available on the health department’s website.

Free lead testing for ages 6 months to 6 years also is offered.

To learn more, call (319) 372-5225 or visit www.leecountyhd.org.