This week’s artifact is a holiday tradition, dating from at least the 1500s, although they probably go back even farther. Handmade from metals such as tin and copper, they depict shapes we have come to associate with the holiday season. Angels, gingerbread men, and Santa’s are common, as are geometric forms. Ours in particular date from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

So why are Christmas cookies even a thing? As early as 1597, people were hanging special decorated communion wafers on Yule trees as part of their celebrations. Christmas cookies also were associated with an ancient British practice called “Mumming.” Christmas stories were acted out by participants, and food was used to help tell the story. “Yule dows” were special sweet cut-out biscuits (cookies) that were commonly used, often in the shape of baby Jesus to help tell the story. Mumming became popular in Colonial America, a practice encouraged by the Church of England.

About the same time, colonial Pennsylvania Dutch children would use special Yule sweet doughs to cut out shapes and then bake them so they were solid enough to be hung in the window as Yule decorations. They were decorated with paper faces that were cut from magazines or newspapers. To eat the cookie, one would remove the paper face, and then devour the treat. In 1840, the sweets became associated with Santa, when he was depicted with scraps of paper that were meant to represent his face.

Another Dutch tradition was to scatter special Yule themed treats like kruidnoten (similar to pfeffernuss), pepernoten (pfeffernuss), and other strooigoed, (special Sinterklaas-themed sweets. Sinterklaas is synonymous with Santa Claus).

The baking of gingerbread, another holiday treat, was restricted to certain guilds up until the late Victorian era. However, around the holidays, these restrictions were relaxed, and people were allowed to make it at home, making it a special holiday treat. It was fashioned into houses, human forms among other shapes, and then heavily decorated with candies and icings.

In the 1800s, Americans hung special animal cracker boxes on their trees, which were designed for this purpose as part of their holiday decorations. The cookies were consumed by eager children on Christmas.

The tradition of baking Christmas sweets continues through today, as does the use of special cookie cutters. While ours are not currently on display, they may well be at some point in the future.

