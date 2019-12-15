I always look forward to this month’s column. Over the year, I’ve written about topics such as why it is not cheating to listen to the audiobook, what makes summer slide a serious concern, why we don’t have to finish every book that we start, and the ways libraries build community. This month, as I do every year in December, I enjoy a chance to share some book recommendations with you from librarians across our region. They picked books they loved reading as well as ones that were frequent checkouts at their libraries. If you are looking to add to your reading wish list or need some great gift ideas to finish off your holiday shopping, your area librarians are here to help now and anytime of year.

Published in 2018, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens was still a hot title in 2019. Ali at Mediapolis Public Library said, “This is a heartbreaking, deeply moving coming-of-age story with a murder mystery twist that will keep you turning the pages long after you should have gone to bed. This book has been wildly popular at our library. It would make a great gift.” Columbus Junction Public Library seconded this recommendation. “We cannot keep it on the shelves, even after all these months!”

“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles also topped the Mediapolis list for 2019. This story of a Russian aristocrat in 1922 sentenced to house arrest in one of the grandest hotels in Moscow, across the street from the Kremlin, is “a beautiful tale consisting of wit, humor, espionage, and a man’s journey in finding a new purpose.”

Mandy at Columbus Junction said the best books she personally read all year were “The Grace Year” by Kim Liggett and “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty. Both are top-selling thrillers.

Brenda at Donnellson Public Library recommends “The Removes” by Tatjana Soli. An historical fiction novel, “The Removes” tells the parallel stories of a fictional young woman held captive by the Cheyenne Indians and of George Armstrong Custer and his wife, Libbie. “The treachery of life on the frontier during the Indian Wars that ultimately take Custer’s life is a nuanced layering of what it means to be a Native American and what army life did to shape their lives during this time,” said Brenda.

Sarah, director at the Fort Madison Public Library, recommends “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman. “I would recommend both the book (which came first) and the miniseries, now available on DVD,” said Sarah. “This book is full of humor and drama as an angel and a demon work together to stop the end of the world.”

Sarah also enjoyed “The Year of Less” by Cait Flanders, in which the author shares her experiment in taking a year off from buying anything but the necessities. “I really enjoyed this book,” shared Sarah. “My experiment in giving up buying things was less successful than Cait's (I only lasted two months), but it did give me a new perspective on consumerism culture and has helped me become a more thoughtful consumer.”

Nancy at the Burlington Public Library chose “The Man Who Saw Everything” by Deborah Levy as one of her favorites this year because of terrific writing and a good antihero. Nancy also recommends the nonfiction title “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace Wells. “Actually a very frightening and disheartening read,” said Nancy, “but an essential one, I think.”

A huge fan of the original book, Nancy is looking forward to the newest movie adaptation of “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig. “I haven't seen it yet since it's out at Christmas, but I can't wait! This version promises to be even better than George Cukor's (my favorite, and I've seen them all). I hope it lives up to the hype.”

If you are looking for a movie that is already released, Dara at West Point suggested “The Green Book,” the Oscar winning biographical comedy-drama set in the south, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” a computer animated film that showcases Spiderman in different universes with an overriding message about believing in one’s self — accompanied by an impressive sound track.

Laura handles acquisitions for the Burlington library, which means she gets to see every book that is added to the collection. This year, she loved “The Zig Zag Girl” by Elly Griffiths. It takes place in the early '50s, and the main characters are war veterans. The first book in a series, Laura is looking forward to more of this story.

Another murder mystery series, “Death Comes To the Village” by Catherine Lloyd, also made Laura’s list of favorites. “It takes place in regency England, which I'm really interested in,” said Laura. “The mysteries are a little coincidental, but the characters are interesting.”

West Point Public Library’s top picks for 2019 include “Ask Again Yes” by Mary Beth Keane, which was also this year’s Tonight Show Summer Reads Pick. Centering around two neighboring families over the span of 40 years, the book focuses on their friendship, love, and profound ability to forgive.

The West Point staff also liked the psychological thriller and instant #1 New York Times bestseller “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. A page turner, it will keep you trying to figure out the relationship between the main character, whose act of violence against her husband has rendered her mute, and her obsessive therapist determined to uncover her motive.

“Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover is one of West Point’s most popular nonfiction books. This memoir is of a young girl who, kept out of school, leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University.

Rachel from the Burlington library reported that “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson “continues to fly off the shelves this season.” Thankfully, the library has it in standard type, large type, and audiobook versions.

Burlington’s teen lit aficionado Becky had a hard time narrowing down her list of recommendations for teens (or adults who love young adult literature like she does). This year she has loved “The Disasters” by M.K. England. Breakfast Club meets Guardians of the Galaxy in this book about four teen misfits in space. A hilarious book to read or listen to on audio.

Becky enjoyed “Beckoning Shadow” by Katharyn Blair, a fantasy novel about a teen runaway, magical powers, and a brutal MMA type of tournament. Becky also liked the “Traitor’s Game” by Jennifer Nielsen, the first book in a new fantasy series with a strong heroine. If you have a teen in your life who likes the Selection series, Becky suggested that they will enjoy the Glittering Court series by Richelle Mead.

For the littlest ones on your gift buying list, Dara shared that West Point’s favorite children’s picture books over the past year included “Can I Keep It?” by Lisa Jobe, a story about a boy on a mission to find the perfect pet, “How Do You Dance?” by Thyra Heder, a book great for little ones who can’t sit still, and “One More Hug” by Megan Alexander, a tender story about how you are never too old for a hug.

I hope you found a book or two that interests you in these recommendations. If you didn’t, stop by your local library. We would love to help connect you with the right book.

See you at the library!

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.