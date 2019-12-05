Holiday craft show returns to Memorial Auditorium

Two days of a holiday craft show is better than one.

The 49th annual Christmas Craft Show will feature two days and two levels of homemade craft items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front St.

Vendors will be selling crochet, ceramics, needlework, embroidery, jewelry, dolls and toys, country wood crafts, textiles, holiday treats and goodies, and more.

Admission is free. To learn more, visit bma-live.com.

Danville Christmas Walk is Sunday

DANVILLE — Danville will come alive with holiday cheer during the town’s annual Christmas Walk from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the business district.

Almost every business in town will have open houses, and the walk will host a schedule of activities including a holiday market with several vendors at Bob Dodds meeting room, Santa and cookie decoration at the fire station, horse-drawn wagon rides at city hall, and a magic show in the Danville Bank basement.

As always, the Danville Lions Club will serve a freewill donation supper with proceeds supporting the Danville Scholarship fund.

Food and sales will include: Long Creek Ladies Mini Bazaar at Danville Telecom, Women of Hope Bake Sale at city hall, Congregational UCC Cookie Sale at Bob Dodds meeting room, and Faith Baptist Church will serve desserts at the Lions Club supper.

SEISO Chamber Orchestra Free Holiday Concert this Sunday

The SEISO Chamber Orchestra will hold a free holiday concert Sunday at the historic St. Peter and Paul Church.

It will feature Bryan Kelly’s Scrooge with words by Charles Dickens and narration by well-known local theater artist Greg Wiley. Additional pieces will include Wexford Carol, Handel’s Entrance of the Queen of Sheba, and Ashokan Farewell.

Iowa Wesleyan vocal instructor Donna DeBose will be a featured soloist and the Iowa Wesleyan Choir and Mount Pleasant Chorale will be featured on Mozart's Regina coeli and Donald Fraser’s This Christmastide.

The concert is 2 p.m. Sunday St. Peter and Paul Church in Harper, four miles southwest of Keota.

For directions and information please visit their website: www.clearcreekheritageassociation.org or call (319) 461-3281.

College's annual 'Christmas at Monmouth' event to be held Dec. 7 in Dahl Chapel

MONMOUTH, Ill. — This year's "Christmas at Monmouth" event will once again be a full celebration of the holiday, with a Christmas service being held in the midst of the traditional concert featuring many of the College's musical ensembles.

"Christmas at Monmouth" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Kasch Performance Hall of Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. There is a $5 suggested donation for non-students to raise money for the Chorale's trip next spring to Europe.

"It's kind of a blend of a little bit of Christmas service and a little bit of Christmas convocation as well as a concert," said Pahel, who directs the College's vocal activities. "It seemed to work well last year."

Ensembles performing during the event will include the Chorale, the Chamber Choir, the Concert Choir, the Monmouth Winds and the Chamber Orchestra.

"And prior to the concert, we're going to have a brass quintet performing some Christmas tunes," said Pahel. "Our student-led a cappella group, The Highland Harmonizers, is also going to perform before the concert."